If your birthday is on March 12

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number 3 and Jupiter make you energetic, charming, ambitious, talented, dignified and methodical. Your ability to express your thoughts clearly is a gift. Before working on any task, you analyse and do your homework well. This talent makes you successful most of the time. These qualities also make you unique. If you are interested in writing, then you should enhance your skill. Number three people are also good at managing and guiding others. So any consulting job you can do very well. Politics is another area where you are interested, but the purpose should be serving society; otherwise, you will feel a burden. If you have any artistic talent, enhance it with discipline. You will take vital decisions this year, which will further your interests. You will go ahead with determination and tact. You will be friendly with your colleagues at work.

Positive colours: Yellow & cream

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate wood

You share your birthday with Shreya Ghoshal (March 12, 1984, Behrampore), playback singer who has bagged four National Film Awards. She first won the television show Sa Re Ga Ma. She made her Bollywood singing debut with Devdas.