If your birthday is on March 15

Madan Gupta Spatu
The number six and Venus make you enthusiastic, loyal, charming, witty and helpful in nature. Matters related to property will bring gains. Distant travel, maybe overseas, brings joy along with a possible reunion with an old contact. Renovation of a house or construction-related activities will take place. Family ties will be strengthened. You can boldly plan your child’s future. Long talks may help cement relations, especially with spouse and in-laws. Romance will flourish and some lovebirds will even go for a matrimonial alliance. Those born before 1990 will complete their projects. The second half of the year will be better for financial dealings, though partnership and joint ventures should be completely avoided.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Alia Bhatt (March 15, 1993, Mumbai), who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy are some of her hit films. The planet Venus will help her shine in the times to come as well.
