If your birthday is on March 16

Madan Gupta Spatu
Governed by number seven and the planet Neptune, you are independent, creative, confident, practical and systematic. Deep thought, analysis, logic and introspection are your forte. You are one of the nicest people anyone would want to meet! With all that you aspire to be, you know it is a great responsibility to be a leader.You have excellent decision-making capacity and you are visionary person as well. You should always drive your own show. Since you don’t feel comfortable working under others,you are not able to give your best.Time will also be good for the people in love, with the possibility of them tying the knot.
Positive colours: White and cream.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.
Gems recommended: Pearl and diamond
Charity on birthday: Donate food.
