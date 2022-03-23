If your birthday is on March 23

Madan Gupta Spatu
Ruled by number five and Mercury, you are practical, energetic and trustworthy. You possess a strong intuition. Your intelligence and maturity will turn things in your favour. Get ready to welcome more pure-hearted people into your heart. There are soul connections you have yet to make and memories you’ve yet to experience. You are about to embark on a journey of self-discovery, and rather than finding the answer in rigid study and self-help books, you are waking up to the lessons found in moments of joy. You will find many opportunities this year to remind yourself of how far you have come. When it comes to love, make sure you’re investing in the right people for the right reasons.
Positive colours: Green & blue.
Select days: Wednesday & Friday.
Favourable numbers: 5 and 6.
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby.
Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants.
You share your birthday with Kangana Ranaut (March 23, 1987, Bhambla), Bollywood actress who is the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She has featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. She has also been honoured with the Padma Shri.
