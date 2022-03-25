If your birthday is on March 25

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 25th day of March adds a tone of selflessness and humanitarianism to your life path. Influenced by number seven and the planet Neptune, you are active, friendly, ambitious, independent and honest. There will be financial progress. Personal life will be good. Health will not be a concern at all. In October, you will experience great success in all you do even as some personal struggles will emerge. This will be a wonderful period for those who are single, as you can meet someone who will change your life. You will be highly popular in your group because you are witty and intelligent. Good earnings will bring about satisfaction and will make you feel secure.

Positive colours: White & yellow.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond.

Charity on birthday: Help poor girls.