If your birthday is on March 26

Madan Gupta Spatu
Ruled by number eight and Saturn, you are assertive, cheerful, confident, authoritative and enthusiastic. The coming months will reconnect you with your spiritual self. Foreign travel beckons and you will be reworking on your plans. You’ve learnt the hard way. This is the year to get back your strength so that your inner child feels totally safe and free to express. Creativity is very important in July. Hectic work schedule may make you short-tempered. Sudden inflow of funds will take care of your bills and expenses. Your love life will take a beautiful turn. The year will bring mixed results for your career. If planning to start a new venture, then the period before June looks favourable.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Do seva at a religious place.
You share your birthday with Archana Puran Singh (March 26, 1962), who is an actress and television host. She made her film debut in 1987 with Jalwa. She is married to Parmeet Sethi. The Mercury is strong on her birth chart. She will continue to entertain for a long time.
