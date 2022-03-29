If your birthday is on March 29

Madan Gupta Spatu
The period after July will be full of social engagements. All barriers will disappear, and you will be free of all restrictions. You will have unlimited opportunities to develop your personal or professional skills. Saturn and Jupiter will act in your favour, allowing you to start things that are beneficial for you in the long run. You are likely to face ups and downs when it comes to health. But you will have a rocking love life. You will be successful if you take up professions like electrical engineering, medicine, research or politics. Travel plans will take a backseat. June will bring financial stability. Students will be busy with studies, preparing for the forthcoming examinations. Prioritise you life and don’t neglect urgent matters.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1,4,2 &7
Gems recommended: Pearl & moon stone
Charity on birthday: Donate oranges.
You share your birthday with Ananya Panday (October 30, 1998, Mumbai), who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has a good career ahead.
