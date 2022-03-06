If your birthday is on March 6

Madan Gupta Spatu

Ruled by number six and the planet Venus, you are lord of a pleasant personality and sharp memory. You are fond of worldly pleasures. Jupiter and Mercury will help you achieve new heights in jobs and business. You will get new opportunities and will reap good benefits. Every kind of stress will be relieved from family life. A good year to enjoy time with family members. You are at a turning point in your life and luck will shine when you least expect it. Everything can suddenly change. Take advantage of it. There will be peace and harmony in personal relationship. It will be an above average year for you, so make the most of it.

Positive colours: White & green

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessels

You share your birthday with Janhvi Kapoor (March 6, 1997, Mumbai), who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She is known for starring in the films Dhadak and Dance Deewane. Venus will help her shine in the coming times.