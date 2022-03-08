If your birthday is on March 8

Madan Gupta Spatu

Let luck guide you in business. Don’t gamble too much with money. Don’t immediately react to provocations. Better wait. Make serious efforts to improve your personality. Do not reveal sensitive information to anybody. Also avoid the temptation to earn quick money. Businessmen and professionals will have a comfortable year. September will be good for starting new ventures. Your income will balance the expenditure. You have creative and bold ideas. Do not go for any partnership. You are born to lead. You are ambitious, confident, and get along well with people. You have a hectic lifestyle and often forget to take care of yourself, but change your approach.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate oranges

You share your birthday with actor Fardeen Khan (March 8, 1974, Mumbai), who is the son of actor-director Feroz Khan. Fardeen made acting debut with Prem Aggan, a film directed by his father, which garnered him the Filmfare Best Debut Award.