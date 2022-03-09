If your birthday is on March 9

Madan Gupta Spatu

The number nine stands for sympathy and emotions. Stress can deter you from paying attention towards your work. Just relax and plan your activities, and results will be in your favour. You will have to spend money for unforeseen contingencies. So, it will be wise for you to handle your money carefully. Difference of opinion with your partner can cause some uneasiness in relationships next month. Be careful not to get roped into dubious financial deals. You need to take extra care of your luggage while travelling. You are certainly in for one of the best years of your life. Your sincerity in job will be appreciated by your superiors. You will be able to finish tasks on time and this will catch the attention of your colleagues too.

Positive colours: Golden & white.

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines.

You share your birthday with Darsheel Safary (March 9, 1996, Mumbai), who played a dyslexic child in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, for which he won the Filmfare Critic’s Award for Best Actor. He is making a comeback with a film named Quickie, a teenage love story.