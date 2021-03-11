If your birthday is on May 1

Madan Gupta Spatu

You will enjoy good health this year. Avoid any pleasure trip. Take care of your property. Relatives will provide support and lift the burden off your shoulder. Your love partner will surprise you with something really beautiful. You will get to know this time why marriages are made in heaven! Avoid a selfish short-tempered person as he can give you some tension, which could further aggravate the problem. Try to bring peace and understanding among everyone in the family; do not let things affect you mentally. Stay strong and things can be handled easily. Your mission this year should be to heal others and look after the elderly. You will feel quite strong and cope with challenges well.

Positive colours: Golden & red.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 7.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines.

You share your birthday with Anushka Sharma (May 1, 1988, Ayodhya), who made her acting debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, followed by romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. She is married to famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. She will do well in the coming times as well.