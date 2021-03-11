If your birthday is on May 11

Madan Gupta Spatu

June will not be favourable from business point of view, and hard work will be indispensable for success. Your professional targets this year will make you focused. You have a financial goal that will require skills and experience to achieve. You will face a number of planetary influences that will have you measuring your progress, thus giving you a concrete feeling of moving ahead. The year will be good for those who are single. The eligible ones are likely to get married with the consent of their family and will lead a happy life. Some major upheaval for home and family life are foreseen.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & opel.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants.

You share your birthday with Pooja Bedi (May 11, 1970, Mumbai), who is the daughter of Kabir Bedi and the late Protima Bedi. She is a Bollywood actor. Pooja will remain in the entertainment industry, but she will not make much progress due to her weak Venus.