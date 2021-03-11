If your birthday is on May 15

Madan Gupta Spatu

By the end of the year, Saturn can bring about changes. If your ambitions are scattered, you will have to reassess your goals. A tactical retreat or some compromise will be the best option. Once this difficult and draining phase of life is over, your confidence and enthusiasm will return. You can then start building new foundations to create a sense of purpose in life. The coming time will bring some major upheaval in family life, so try to come up with some sort of settlement. Some of you will lose friends because of impulsive and rash behaviour. People born under this sign will be worried about the education and health of their children. You should be more responsible towards your parents and elders.

Positive colours: White & blue

Select days: Tuesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Madhuri Dixit (May 15, 1967, Mumbai), who is one of the most successful actresses of the 80s and 90s. She rose to fame with the movie Tezaab and since then has given numerous blockbusters. Madhuri is known for her dance and enigmatic smile.