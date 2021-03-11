If your birthday is on May 18

Madan Gupta Spatu

This year, your family will expand with the arrival of a new member. You will have to travel a lot due to social commitments. As a result, your relationships should improve a lot. Children will make progress by dint of their hard work. They will achieve higher goals. You will experience great sensitivity all through the year. Your imaginative powers will soar to an all-time high. This is a wonderful opportunity to dance, write, paint, design and perform. Attaining star power in a creative field is very much possible. You will get additional support for artistic endeavours. Overall, this will be a good year for you. The atmosphere at work will be cordial. Office politics will be minor and manageable.

Positive colours: Golden & red.

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate utensils.

You share your birthday with

Ali Zafar (May 18, 1980, Lahore) who is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter and painter. He later also established a career in Bollywood and worked in several films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi.