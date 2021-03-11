If your birthday is on May 20

Madan Gupta Spatu
This year will be auspicious from an economic perspective and your income is expected to grow. The position of Saturn will help you gain property and vehicles. You will spend lavishly on auspicious ceremonies of your family members and relatives. To make a big investment, you must think twice or consult an experienced person in that particular field. You’ll realise that a change is needed to improve your daily situation and build towards a more solid future. Entrepreneurs will need to be particularly attentive towards business. You will have no problems in dealing with tricky situations. You may need to discipline yourself to stay on track, but that will not be difficult for you.
Positive colours: White & grey
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with
NT Rama Rao Jr. (May 20, 1983), who is one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Grandson of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, in 2017 he hosted the first season of the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss on Star Maa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail
A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...
In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months
To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...