If your birthday is on May 20

Madan Gupta Spatu

This year will be auspicious from an economic perspective and your income is expected to grow. The position of Saturn will help you gain property and vehicles. You will spend lavishly on auspicious ceremonies of your family members and relatives. To make a big investment, you must think twice or consult an experienced person in that particular field. You’ll realise that a change is needed to improve your daily situation and build towards a more solid future. Entrepreneurs will need to be particularly attentive towards business. You will have no problems in dealing with tricky situations. You may need to discipline yourself to stay on track, but that will not be difficult for you.

Positive colours: White & grey

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with

NT Rama Rao Jr. (May 20, 1983), who is one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Grandson of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, in 2017 he hosted the first season of the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss on Star Maa.