If your birthday is on May 24

Madan Gupta Spatu

Students, who have applied for higher education in reputed institutes, will get success this time. Students, who are aiming to go abroad, will receive favourable news between September and October. Your love life will take a destined turn this year. The desire for partnership will feel surprisingly overwhelming, turning your free-spirited ways upside down. If you’re already committed, this could be a renaissance period in your relationship. Commitment is the key word in all areas of your life in 2023. Rewards will come from staying put and working through the rough patches rather than jumping ship and looking for something easier. Money problems will be sorted.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate apples and cherries.

You share your birthday with Rajesh Roshan (May 24, 1955), who is the younger brother of film director Rakesh Roshan. He has composed songs for films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Krrish 3. He will excel in music industry this year.