If your birthday is on May 25…

Madan Gupta Spatu

You are likely to buy a property. Take care of your parents’ health, especially between June and July. The period between August and September will be favourable. You will be a little aggressive, which will cause stress in your family life. Neighbours or relatives will be helpful. Your ideas if expressed with enthusiasm and positivity will be received well. Your reasoning skills are sharper than usual, so take advantage of it. You can comprehend complicated subjects and problems, and you are able to explain them in such a way that others can easily understand. So, teaching or information-related fields are your forte. The year will prove to be quite successful for people born after 1980. You’ll have to stay focused, sober and composed.

Positive colours: White, blue & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 &7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with Karan Johar (May 25, 1972, Mumbai), who is a film director, producer, screenwriter, actor and television host. He is the son of Yash Johar. He has a bright future in Bollywood owing to the strong moon in

his horoscope.