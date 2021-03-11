If your birthday is on May 27

Madan Gupta Spatu

Students who are preparing for higher education in reputed institutes will find success. Students who are aiming to go abroad or waiting for PR will get favourable news between September and October. It is a profitable and productive period. You are likely to feel confident and enthusiastic about your ability to earn a living, and this can help you secure your financial position, as long as you are realistic. Money problems from the past will clear up during this period if you manage your resources. A significant gift or bonus will come your way. This is a good time to work with financial institutions. The positive circumstances listed here won’t necessarily fall into your lap.

Positive colours: Red, white & yellow

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate sweet lassi.

You share your birthday with Ankur Nayyar ( May 27, 1977 ), who is a television and film actor. He has worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kashmeer and Jeet. He is also known for playing the lead in Ghar Ek Sapnaa.