If your birthday is on May 28

Madan Gupta Spatu

Take care of your health and finances this year. In February, you will be most active and dynamic. Your focus will be mostly on home, family and private life. In December, you will feel a sense of uneasiness, even in your personal life, as a conflict is likely to arise. During the year, neighbours and relatives will be especially helpful. You will express your ideas with more enthusiasm and positivity. Your reasoning skills will be sharper than usual, so take advantage. Higher studies are likely for some. If you are an author or teacher, there will be more opportunities to advance. You will find much joy in communicating, learning and socializing.

Positive colours: Golden & brown

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate utensils

You share your birthday with Kylie Minogue (May 28, 1968), who is an Australian singer-songwriter and actress. She is the highest-selling female Australian artiste of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide.