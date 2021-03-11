If your birthday is on May 29

Madan Gupta Spatu

Seeds of the initiatives of the past two years have been planted and it’s time to begin developing them. You will be less stressed, less likely to feel overburdened now. Your physical health will show signs of improvement and you will boost your vitality. In October, you will find yourself in a peacemaker’s role. By the end of the year, you will be clearing unwanted clutter from your life. You’ll be attracted by a new proposal at work, which will give you more possibilities to grow and develop. If you are an entrepreneur, it is the right time to organise some activity that will boost your future prospects. If into politics, you will stand to gain.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Pankaj Kapur (May 29, 1954, Ludhiana), who is an actor. In the 1980s, he became a household name through the TV series Karamchand. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards.