If your birthday is on May 29

Madan Gupta Spatu
Seeds of the initiatives of the past two years have been planted and it’s time to begin developing them. You will be less stressed, less likely to feel overburdened now. Your physical health will show signs of improvement and you will boost your vitality. In October, you will find yourself in a peacemaker’s role. By the end of the year, you will be clearing unwanted clutter from your life. You’ll be attracted by a new proposal at work, which will give you more possibilities to grow and develop. If you are an entrepreneur, it is the right time to organise some activity that will boost your future prospects. If into politics, you will stand to gain.
Positive colours: White & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Pankaj Kapur (May 29, 1954, Ludhiana), who is an actor. In the 1980s, he became a household name through the TV series Karamchand. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US surpasses China as India’s biggest trading partner in FY22 at $119.42 billon
Exports to the US increased to USD 76.11 billion in 2021-22 ...
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments
The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
‘Mann ki Baat’: PM lauds growth of unicorns, says trend reflects buoyant spirit of ‘new India’
Says total worth of these unicorns is Rs 330 billion dollars