If your birthday is on May 3

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birthday falls on auspicious occasion of Akshya Treetiya, which ensures good time ahead. Health will be fine, yet take utmost care. Due to Saturn’s influence over your career, delays in projects are likely. Existing problems will get stronger. Take care as accidents are possible this year. Change always brings good as well as bad phases, but the time doesn’t seem easy for love birds. Stress will hamper overall functioning of your body. You will face a tough time at home and married life. You will become less social and more practical. Financially, the time is favourable. Leadership abilities will improve. You will be able to reach a decisive turning point in your career.

Positive colours: Yellow & cream

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate masks

You share your birthday with Christina Hendricks (May 3, 1975), who is an American actress. She has received various accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.