If your birthday is on May 3

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your birthday falls on auspicious occasion of Akshya Treetiya, which ensures good time ahead. Health will be fine, yet take utmost care. Due to Saturn’s influence over your career, delays in projects are likely. Existing problems will get stronger. Take care as accidents are possible this year. Change always brings good as well as bad phases, but the time doesn’t seem easy for love birds. Stress will hamper overall functioning of your body. You will face a tough time at home and married life. You will become less social and more practical. Financially, the time is favourable. Leadership abilities will improve. You will be able to reach a decisive turning point in your career.
Positive colours: Yellow & cream
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate masks
You share your birthday with Christina Hendricks (May 3, 1975), who is an American actress. She has received various accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...