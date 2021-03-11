If your birthday is on May 6

Madan Gupta Spatu

This year, you’ll have the strength to take really important decisions for the future. If you are self-employed, avoid taking risky initiatives. Try to relax if working from home. An old friend can suggest how to earn more profits in business. Students will get serious about their education and their hard work will see them doing exceptionally well. On the career front, the year can give you much stress. Money matters can trouble and force you to start saving. Personal relationships will suffer due to lack of self-discipline. Health will need attention as there are chances of stomach ailments. Be independent and take your own decisions when it comes to making fresh investments. A pleasure trip will be satisfying.

Positive colours: White & green

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate masks

You share your birthday with George Clooney (May 6, 1961), who is an American actor and filmmaker. He is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards, one for his acting and the other as a producer.