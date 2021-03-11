If your birthday is on May 8

Madan Gupta Spatu

End of the year is favourable for you. Till then, you may have to face ups and downs in personal and work life. Be on alert while socialising as there are chances of altercations with strangers. Financial gains are likely to occur in coming months. You will clear all your debts. If you are in a serious relationship, 2023-24 will favor you. However, the second half of this year may prove to be a little difficult. Career opportunities will increase and so will your work pressure. Job and money are strictly related to travelling abroad. You will find a way to solve your difficulties and to make this a balanced and harmonious period.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate food, bakery items.

You share your birthday with Prakriti Kakar (May 8, 1995, New Delhi) who began her singing career in Bollywood with the title song of film Tutiya Dil. She released songs in collaboration with Ankit Tiwari, Katra Katra from Alone and Bheegh Loon from Khamoshiyan. Her birth date is a combination of numbers 8 and 1 and it will take her singing career to great heights.