If your birthday is on November 12

Madan Gupta Spatu
Being born on the 12th, your intelligence is absolutely instinctive. The energy of number three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. Jupiter makes you audacious, courteous, ambitious, dignified, and devoted towards your work. A little struggle will surface in the monetary sector. You will get opportunities to enhance your knowledge base, so that you may be qualified for even higher jobs. But with greater recognition also comes greater responsibilities, and for that you will have to be ready with all the resources at your command. If you are planning to go in for higher education, you shall get enough parental support. You are blessed with patriotism and you are pretty religious. You will receive financial support from your friends and relatives. A higher paying job will make your personal life much easier. You’ll be able to afford a relaxing holiday and spend more time with your family.
Positive colours: Purple & pink
Select days: Wednesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Sardonyx & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate charcoal
You share your birthday with Anne Hathaway (November 12, 1982, New York City), who is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius