If your birthday is on November 12

Madan Gupta Spatu

Being born on the 12th, your intelligence is absolutely instinctive. The energy of number three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. Jupiter makes you audacious, courteous, ambitious, dignified, and devoted towards your work. A little struggle will surface in the monetary sector. You will get opportunities to enhance your knowledge base, so that you may be qualified for even higher jobs. But with greater recognition also comes greater responsibilities, and for that you will have to be ready with all the resources at your command. If you are planning to go in for higher education, you shall get enough parental support. You are blessed with patriotism and you are pretty religious. You will receive financial support from your friends and relatives. A higher paying job will make your personal life much easier. You’ll be able to afford a relaxing holiday and spend more time with your family.

Positive colours: Purple & pink

Select days: Wednesday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Sardonyx & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate charcoal

You share your birthday with Anne Hathaway (November 12, 1982, New York City), who is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.