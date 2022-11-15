If your birthday is on November 15

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number six and Venus make you creative, joyful and charming. Family and professional life are going to be great this year. The change in Jupiter’s position indicates the entry of a new member into your family. Moreover, you will also contribute towards making this society a better place. After July, things will get quite better and your family will be at peace. You will get time to spend with your family and friends, hereby making your relationships stronger. A demanding person, you are secretive and manipulative. Unless you have a passionate outburst, people do not exactly know what you are feeling. There are no half measures in your life. People love you or hate you.

Positive colours: Pale Green,Sienna, Moccasin.

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 3,5,6,9.

Gems recommended: Diamond & lapis lazuli.

Charity on birthday: Donate a red dress.

You share your birthday with

Dalljiet Kaur (November15, 1982), who is known for her roles in Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kaala Teeka. She became the winner of Nach Baliye with Shaleen Bhanot. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss. Kaur appeared in the music video of Befikar Raho, which she produced as well.