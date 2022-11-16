If your birthday is on November 16

Madan Gupta Spatu

The initial phase of the year seems a bit dull as far as financial matters are concerned. However, the situation will become normal around June. During this period, you’ll start getting excellent opportunities and the inflow of money will also improve. Nevertheless, you should learn to manage your finances. Jupiter’s position in Aquarius will bless you with creativity and enable you to think out of the box. Students will be able to make progress on the academic front. You will get enough opportunities to prove yourself. Your health will be quite good this year. You will have inner peace. Hard work and dedication will take you to great heights. Frequent business trips will keep you busy.

Positive colours: White & blue.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 and 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & jasper.

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur (November 16,1985), who gained popularity for his role in the 2010 film Action Replay. Kapoor played a Pakistani musician in London Dreams (2009). He was seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

in Guzaarish .