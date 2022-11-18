If your birthday is on November 18

Madan Gupta Spatu
The number 18 and Mars provide you courage, energy, determination and enthusiasm. Take care of your health as there is a chance of chronic disorders. If planning to go abroad for education, you will have to wait a bit longer. Although productive, this year results will be slow and require you to give your best. Your inability to gather support on your prevailing project will create a sense of dissatisfaction and frustration. The second half of the year will be better for financial dealings, though partnership and joint ventures should be completely avoided. Romance will flourish and some lovebirds will even go for a matrimonial alliance.
Positive colours: Red & blue
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate sweets
You share your birthday with Aparshakti Khurana (November 18, 1987, Chandigarh), who is an actor, radio jockey, singer and television host. He is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He is known for his roles in Stree, Dangal and Luka Chuppi.
