If your birthday is on October 14

Madan Gupta Spatu

You will have a knack for making new friends. Attending a social event will provide the mental stimulation you need to feel fresh. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to others. You’ll run into trouble if you wear your heart on your sleeve. Stick with those you trust. Watch out for people eager to go on a power trip at your expense! Beware of being too demanding with your colleagues. Learn the art of team-work and you will do well. The coming period is favourable for enjoying good health most of the time. Stick to proper diet and exercise schedule. Sudden illness of the elderly can bother you. Venus, your ruling planet and the astrological symbol of love, will make you more attractive.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate sweets

You share your birthday with Gautam Gambhir (October 14, 1981, New Delhi), who is a politician and former cricketer. He has been a member of the Lok Sabha since 2019. As a cricketer, he was a left-handed opening batsman who played domestic cricket for Delhi.