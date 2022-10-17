If your birthday is on October 17

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 17th day of this month makes you fortune financially. You have a solid business sense. You are honest and ethical, but your shrewdness makes you successful in the world of business. You have excellent organisational, managerial, and administrative capabilities enabling you to handle large projects and significant amounts of money with relative ease. You are ambitious and highly goal-oriented.

In coming year you will be getting mixed results. Sudden gain of wealth is indicated. It can come through inheritance or a lottery. But, unfortunately, you will not be able to save money. You will spend money on fruitless ventures.

Positive colours: White, blue & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate milk products.

You share your birthday with Simi Garewal (October 17, 1947), who is a Bollywood actor and television host. The stars in her horoscope favour her career. She will remain active in the industry for a very long time.