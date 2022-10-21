If your birthday is on October 21

Madan Gupta Spatu

Born on the 21st day of this month, you are blessed with a good bit of vitality. The energy of three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. You are restless by nature, but you portray an easygoing attitude. You have the natural ability to express yourself in public, and you always make a good impression. Good with words, you excel in writing, speaking and singing. You are a good conversationalist. You are affectionate and loving, but very sensitive. This is ‘the year’ for you. You have the Midas touch, as everything you do or say or come in contact with can turn to gold. Take the plunge and move ahead with a new grand plan.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits.

You share your birthday with Helen (October 21, 1939), who is best known for acting in Bollywood movies in the 1960s, 70s and 1980s. She was famous for her flamboyant dance sequences and cabaret numbers. Astrologically Venus' position in her horoscope is fantastic. She will lead a happy life.