If your birthday is on October 24

Madan Gupta Spatu

This time your birthday falls on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which indicates that there will be no dearth of prosperity in the times to come. Born on the 24th, you have a great capacity to handle responsibility and help others. You can also become the mediator and peacemaker in certain situations. Devoted to family and friends, you tend to manage and protect. This birth date adds to your emotional nature and sensitivity. You’ve totally got the good graces of Jupiter, which is working some serious magic in your career zone. You will do well in your career and finances will be good. Your health will be fine throughout. You should try to make best use of your mental faculties.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate earthen lamps

You share your birthday with actress Mallika Sherawat (Reema Lamba, October 24, 1981, Rohtak), who first appeared in some TV commercials. Known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), she later appeared in the successful romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006)

