If your birthday is on October 24

Madan Gupta Spatu
This time your birthday falls on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which indicates that there will be no dearth of prosperity in the times to come. Born on the 24th, you have a great capacity to handle responsibility and help others. You can also become the mediator and peacemaker in certain situations. Devoted to family and friends, you tend to manage and protect. This birth date adds to your emotional nature and sensitivity. You’ve totally got the good graces of Jupiter, which is working some serious magic in your career zone. You will do well in your career and finances will be good. Your health will be fine throughout. You should try to make best use of your mental faculties.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Thursday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate earthen lamps
You share your birthday with actress Mallika Sherawat (Reema Lamba, October 24, 1981, Rohtak), who first appeared in some TV commercials. Known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), she later appeared in the successful romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...