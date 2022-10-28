If your birthday is on October 28

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your birth on the 28th adds a tone of independence and energy to your life path. The energy of number one suggests that you have executive ability and leadership qualities. A birthday on the 28th of any month gives one greater will power and self-confidence, and very often a rather original approach. It also endows one with the ability to start a job and continue until it is completed. You may prefer to use a broad brush, but you can handle details as well. You are sensitive, but your feelings stay somewhat repressed. You have a compelling manner that can be dominating at times. A very good year from the health point of view.
Positive colours: Red, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate kheer.
You share your birthday with Aditi Rao Hydari (October 28, 1986), who acted in several Hindi films, including Rockstar, Murder, Wazir and Padmaavat. Number one on her birth chart ensures success in the entertainment industry.
