If your birthday is on October 3

Madan Gupta Spatu
Be willing to make adjustments in personal life. You are unsure about a friend who attracts you a great deal but who doesn’t seem to be interested in you. It’s best to move on. You’ll face every single obstacle with determination. Try not to rile co-workers if you don’t want problems. Do not let your efforts go waste now that you have done your elaborate groundwork. Children, elders and spouse will require attention, both financially and emotionally. You will make new friends. A hectic schedule will take a toll on your health. An opportunity will allow you to make money from two different sources. Teaching and writing are good avenues to explore.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1,4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Jyoti Prakash Dutta (October 3, 1949), who is a known for directing many patriotic films. Some of the films that he has written, produced and directed are Refugee and LOC Kargil. He should avoid litigation due to his Rahu dasha.
