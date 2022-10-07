If your birthday is on October 7

Madan Gupta Spatu

With an expressive moon and stern Saturn in a challenging aspect, you may have to bite your tongue. Simply ignore those who approach you for financial help. A pleasure trip is on the cards. You’ll need a lot of energy to accomplish what you have in mind. Pay attention to spouse and in-laws. You will be forging long-term connections. Some of you might experience a health problem that will require you to rest for a few days. You should take care of your diet and focus on your health. You may fall victim to a cyber crime. You must take care while doing financial transactions.

Positive colours: White & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate citrus fruits.

You share your birthday with

Renuka Shahane (October 7, 1966), who is an actress. She co-presented a show called Surabhi on Doordarshan. She also acted in a series titled Circus. Her role in another television serial Imtihaan was appreciated. She will continue to work in the industry for a long time.