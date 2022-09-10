If your birthday is on September 10

Madan Gupta Spatu
Ruled by the sun and Mercury, number one is the leader. It indicates the ability to stand alone, and has strong vibration. You are independent, creative, original, ambitious, determined and self-assured. Several significant changes in 2023 are foreseen. There will be ups and downs in your career. If you are employed, there is a strong possibility of a transfer and promotion. New assignments will be beneficial later. Don’t let any opportunities pass. People working in IT, media and technology will receive international offers or from multinational companies. Those looking at matrimonial alliances are likely to meet someone special but will have to wait to take it to the next level.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate brooms.
You share your birthday with Anurag Kashyap (September 10, 1972), who is a Bollywood director and screenwriter. He is considered one of the most versatile and prolific filmmakers in contemporary Hindi cinema. Kashyap’s stars will take him to the zenith.
