If your birthday is on September 14

Madan Gupta Spatu

There will be harmony in your love life and those who are single may meet a new person. If you have broken up with someone, he or she may enter your life again. If you are married, then time is favourable. You will take important decisions with your life partner in the near future. There can be arguments in the family, so you need to maintain patience and take one thing at a time. There is a possibility of a childbirth and marriage within your family. Students of law, and finance will get good opportunities in their field and attain success. You will be able to use your full energy and potential this year.

Positive colours: Green & blue.

Select days: Wednesday & Friday.

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6.

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Distribute medicinal plants.

You share your birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana (September 14, 1984, Chandigarh), who is a Bollywood actor and singer. He made his debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He is the proud recipient of a National Film Award and a total of four Filmfare Awards.