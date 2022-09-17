If your birthday is on September 17

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on the 17th day of September, you are very lucky financially. Number 17 or Saturn makes you a good orator. Financially, it will be a mixed year. There are strong possibilities of making profits from international relations. The first part of the year will make you financially strong. Avoid risky business and be careful while investing in the stock market. You can suffer loss by investing blindly. Things may not be turning out exactly the way you had planned, but it really doesn’t matter. Academic and cultural interests will take you through a fascinating experience. Those in position of power will help you. This is a fine year for making travel plans.
Positive colours: Black & brown
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1,4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
You share your birthday with Sanjay Kapoor (September 17, 1965), who is the brother of actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. He is an actor but Sanjay’s stars are not all that promising when it comes to acting. He will be successful as a film director. Charity on birthday: Donate mustard oil.
