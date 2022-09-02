If your birthday is on September 2

Madan Gupta Spatu

You will get mixed results in your career, so be more vigilant throughout this year. Those in love will face many problems, so brace yourself. Those employed or in business are expected to get immense success, but stay away from all kinds of extravagant expenditure. A gainful time is coming your way, make good use of it to enhance your prospects. New deals and ventures are likely. If you are living away from your birth place and wish to return, then you may do so around the middle of 2023. Stay alert while driving and stick to the rules. Be ready for a small change. Your wish to lead a good life will see fruitful results this year. So bless your stars and enjoy the most of the times.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Udita Goswami (September 2, 1984, Dehradun), who made a debut in Bollywood opposite John Abraham with Paap. She later starred in Zeher opposite Emraan Hashmi and Aksar opposite Dino Morea. She also appeared in remix music video Kya Khoob Lagti Ho.