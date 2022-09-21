If your birthday is on September 21

Madan Gupta Spatu
Professionally it will be an average year. A business partner will try to create problems. Don’t take any risks. Financially, it will be a very good year because of the combined impact of Jupiter and Saturn but expenses will also be high. An atmosphere of peace and happiness prevails in the family. There will be an addition of a new member to your family. Donating your time, money and energy to a good cause will benefit you indirectly. Rent out property carefully to avoid litigation. The first half of 2023 will be perfect for you. Your confidence and drive are all you need to succeed. If unmarried, someone will come in your life.
Positive colours: Red, orange & purple.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7.
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Feed fodder to cows.
You share your birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan (September 21, 1980), who is a Bollywood actress. Her birth date is the combination of three, six and nine. The birth number is three. All ingredients indicate huge success. She will continue to be the most sought-after actress in Bollywood.
