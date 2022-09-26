If your birthday is on September 26

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 26th day of this month improves your life path. You are fortunate financially because this number blesses you with a solid business sense. Being a number eight person, you are strong, self-reliant, aggressive, intelligent and tasteful. On the other side, can be materialistic, unscrupulous and lazy. Be careful in sports activities as you are ‘accident’ prone. A very demanding professional life is likely to give you mental tension. The auspicious transit of Jupiter will motivate you to organise religious functions. Things will be positive on the work front. You should avoid animosity with people close to you. Aggression with superiors at work could backfire.

Positive colours: Black & brown.

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 8.

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald.

Charity on birthday: Donte milk or milk products.

You share your birthday with Archana Puran Singh (September 26, 1962), who is an actress. She has been judging reality shows and anchoring comedy shows. Number eight figures in her birth date twice, which indicates hard work in her career. She will continue in the industry for a long time.