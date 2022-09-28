If your birthday is on September 28

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 28th day of this month adds a tone of independence and extra energy to your life-path. The number one energy suggests more executive ability and leadership qualities. The coming year will be very positive for you. Health will be satisfactory, but take extra care, especially from March and June. Be very careful about your diet and exercise to perform better in your projects. Financially, new sources of income will open up. Business trips abroad are expected. Investment in unsecured property will be risky. Lending money to near and dear ones is also not a good idea this year. Be a perfectionist. Quick decisions will help you excel.

Positive colours: Golden and red.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 7.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire and ruby.

Charity on birthday: Donate green dresses.

You share your birthday with Mouni Roy Nambiar (September 28, 1985), who began her acting career in 2006 with the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Roy became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses for starring in supernatural thriller Naagin (2015–2016) on Colors TV.