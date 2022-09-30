If your birthday is on September 30

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number three is a sociable, friendly and outgoing vibration. Kind, positive, and optimistic, you have a good sense of humour. Ruled by Jupiter, you will be jovial, friendly, adventurous and expressive. All that restless energy you’ve been feeling can now be channeled into any direction you want. You have the mental stamina and physical vitality needed to accomplish whatever you set as a goal. This will be a suitable year for your family life, but you won’t be able to give enough time for your relatives. This year will be absolutely favourable for children. Newly married couples can expect the birth of a child. There will be an increase in your income. Some medical expenses are likely, as someone in the family can require hospitalization.Good opportunities will arise this year.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Shaan (born as Shantanu Mukherjee, September 30, 1972, Khandwa), who is a famous playback singer. Shaan has been a judge on many talent shows too. He has sung in several Bollywood films, including Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Kaante, Kal Ho Na Ho etc.