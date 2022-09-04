If your birthday is on September 4

Madan Gupta Spatu

Ruled by number four and Uranus, you are trustworthy, helpful, steady, logical and self-disciplined. Your friends and relatives will approach you for suggestions in the time of crises. Do not give unsolicited advice. Those, who are in the business related to ladies’ garments, cosmetics and wedding jewellery will flourish. Job seekers are likely to get a suitable offer. Many profitable short journeys are on the cards. Your spending on luxury items will rise and so shall your income. Politicians will be able to increase their supporters. Cine actors are likely to give hit films. Singles are likely to find suitable matches. You will face some legal issues.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & Cats eye

Charity on birthday: Donate bakery items.

You share your birthday with Delnaaz Irani (September 4, 1972), who acted in several Bollywood movies, including Kal Ho Naa Ho. She has starred in several television serials such as Bigg Boss and Batliwalla House No. 49. She will continue in the industry for a long time.