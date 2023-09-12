Ignoring Shah Rukh Khan's offer proved costly for Navneet Malik

Navneet Malik has played Mohsin Faizal in the recently released web series The Freelancer on Disney+Hotstar.

Navneet, who lives in a small village in Haryana, had received a call from Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies for an audition in his initial days. Navneet, however, completely ignored this phone call.

Navneet said, “On hearing the name Red Chillies, I thought it was a food brand. I never thought even for a moment that there would be a production house with this name. When someone told me that Red Chillies is Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, I immediately called them but no one answered. Even today I have that phone number. “Have worked very hard to reach this point,” he says.

Navneet auditioned at least 250 times before doing The Freelancer web series. “About 750 people had given the test for the character that I am playing,” he says.

