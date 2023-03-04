I’m a very sensitive person, says singer Christina Aguilera

Singer Christina Aguilera is a ‘very sensitive person’ but has learnt how to deal with the scrutiny that’s come her way.
She said, “I’ve grown up in this business. I started performing at six or seven. No matter what you do, you’re going to have people who hate you.”
“The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I’m a very sensitive person, but I’m also very tough at the end of the day.” Aguilera said that social media has changed the landscape for up-and-coming stars. The Genie in a Bottle hit-maker is also conscious of how it might influence her own children.
The pop singer, who has Max, 15, and Summer, eight, explained, “Social media wasn’t around when I was coming up, and now I feel bad for people that don’t want to be in the business and just look at comments. My daughter’s not there yet with looking or posting yet, but I’m very conscious of the day when these things happen.” — IANS
