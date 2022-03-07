‘I’m a work in progress,’ says Chhavi Pandey

How has been the journey so far?

It’s been great. I have been blessed with great co-actors in every show that I have done so far. In this show, most of my scenes are with Geetanjali ji and we get along very well. I think it is very important for actors to share a great rapport because then it reflects on screen.

Tell us something about your characters.

Alaxmi encourages wrong things and things turn negative when she enters a place as opposed to how things turn positive when Goddess Laxmi arrives. So, both of them are strikingly opposite even though they are sisters.

What preparations you had to do to get into the character of Alaxmi?

When you have played a positive character for a while you need to prepare well to portray a negative one. So, for Alaxmi I took the script and read it 10 times so that when I had my first face off with Laxmi, I could get into the character. Now, I have become very comfortable with this portrayal. It is fun to play a negative character because you get to learn a lot from it.

What would you do to keep your mood in the zone of that character?

Goddess Laxmi is very calm, graceful and full of positivity, but when I play Alaxmi, the character requires a different mood. So, to get into that zone, I listen to music because it streamlines my emotions to that character.

What do you like the most about the show?

I love the concept of the show. I want to thank Sony SAB and the producers for bringing out such a unique show. The concept of a Goddess adopting a human form to help her devotee has not been explored much before. I love how at the end of the episode; Laxmi ji imparts a lesson which acts as a guiding force in our lives.

What would you like to say to your fans?

I would like to tell my fans and the viewers to encourage such shows so that more producers come forward with unique concepts, just the way Jay ji and Kinnari ji have done and also continue to shower their love on Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

What has the television industry taught you?

I have learnt from the television industry to work hard.

Are you happy with the way your career has shaped up?

Yes, because I am living on my own terms. I have earned a lot of respect from all over in the industry.

Define yourself?

I am a work in progress.