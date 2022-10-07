Abhishek Bachchan walks out of a chat show after jokes about his father go too far

Abhishek Bachchan recently stormed off the sets of Case Toh Banta Hai. Abhishek left shooting for the weekly comedy show, while announcing “I’m not a fool.”
A video has gone viral. As seen in the video, comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Amitabh Bachchan, and it was a bit too much for AB Junior. He asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila shocked. “It’s getting a bit too much. I’m all game for myself. I get it, but let’s not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu.” he said.
