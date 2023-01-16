'I'm platform agnostic,' says Vibhav Roy

You’re making a comeback in a mainstream television show after four years. What kept you away from TV?

I was not consciously away from a particular medium, be it television or OTT. All these years I was looking for good stories and scripts to come my way but nothing really made me interested. Meanwhile, I was offered a good role on OTT platforms so I chose to work there. I’ve been chasing good stories and interesting characters while being platform agnostic.

What made you say yes to the show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai?

The genre of the show was the highlight for me. When the script was narrated to me it grabbed my interest as I’ve always enjoyed watching horror comedies and now playing with the genre myself is an experience I’m looking forward to.

How were you approached for the show?

I was asked to audition by Film Farm, the production house and thereafter we had a couple of look tests and creative discussions before I signed the project.

Have you started shooting? Share your experience from the sets.

Yes, I have started shooting and it’s a great environment and I’m enjoying it thoroughly. The first couple of days were nerve-wrecking because I was still finding the sur of the character. Also, warming up to a new environment with a new team is a process that’s intimidating yet exciting. But it’s going good so far.

We heard the show will adapt a Banarsi accent to make it more authentic. Have you been practising the language?

Yes, I’ve been watching films and shows that come from the same milieu. Also, our director Rahib Siddiqui is of great help as knows the accent inside out.

Tell us something about your look from the show?

My look is designed by Shivani, who is costume designer. She has gone all out to make this character wacky yet relatable. The costumes are colourful yet the aesthetics aren’t outlandish.

Tell us about the concept of the show.

The genre as I said is dramedy. The concept of the show wherein the protagonists are at loggerheads with an annoying ghost is truly refreshing and interesting.

How is your experience working in web series? What do you enjoy doing more — TV or OTT?

As I said earlier, I’m always driven by the story and character. Working with different directors and writers is something that excites me. I don’t have any particular preference for a platform per say.