‘I’m satisfied with my career,’ says Joyita Chatterjee

The entertainment industry has been through a lot due to the pandemic. Class of 2020 actor Joyita Chatterjee says since people were forced to stay home, movie halls and theatres got shut, and many went jobless.

“The good thing is that due to all these, the OTT platforms survived and supported showbiz to an extent. It has opened many doors and was definitely the saving grace,” adds Joyita.

She further says, “Pros, I would say, are the love, recognition from the people and cons are movie actors are an easy target for criticism and insult on social media, and even otherwise.”

Joyita feels special to have been able to choose the profession she wanted to. “I never expected anything, I have worked hard and lived my dreams and things clicked for me. There have been many good points that have enlightened my journey. All of them were learning experiences for me, but Class of 2020 was the most influential that has happened to my career ,” says the actress.