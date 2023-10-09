Immersive experience: Actress Piyali Kar talks about venturing into audio series and how it offers a world of possibilities

Can you tell us about your background and upbringing?

I was born in Himachal Pradesh and my father’s government job led to frequent transfers every two years. Despite being a Bengali, I never lived in West Bengal. Instead, I spent my formative years in Chhattisgarh. My upbringing in the heartland of India made me appreciate our cultural diversity, influencing my storytelling perspective. I was a small-town girl who adapted to new places and made friends easily.

How was your journey before becoming a writer for Pocket FM?

I pursued a media-related course in Pune, which exposed me to urban life. I worked in Mumbai for about eight years in the entertainment industry, focusing on non-fiction shows for Colors and Voot. Writing, a long-time passion, rekindled when I left the entertainment industry and moved to Himachal.

Why this sudden transition from a career in the entertainment industry to becoming a writer?

Becoming a writer for Pocket FM was unexpected, but fulfilling. A former colleague from the entertainment industry, now at Pocket FM, offered me a chance to write full-time. I had always wanted to write, but had doubts about long-format writing for audio. I submitted a sample episode, got the approval, and slowly adapted to this new storytelling style.

What are the challenges you faced shifting from visual to audio medium?

Switching from TV to audio storytelling posed unique challenges. TV has budget and practical constraints, while audio offers more creative freedom. Audio storytelling engages the listener’s imagination more actively. With support and guidance from a collaborative team at Pocket FM, this transition has been smooth.

How does audio storytelling offer a refreshing alternative?

Visual content saturates our world today, leading to potential visual fatigue. TV, movies and online streaming are ever-present. Audio series provide a refreshing alternative, seamlessly fitting into daily life. During walks or while doing other chores, audio content offers a screen-free experience. It engages the listener’s imagination, and offering an immersive experience without disconnecting from the real world.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind your audio series Maseeha Doctor?

Maseeha Doctor draws inspiration from the diverse cultures and stories I encountered while growing up in Chhattisgarh. It combines elements of mythology, culture, and modern storytelling to create a unique narrative. I enjoy weaving relatable traits into my characters.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to venture into audio storytelling?

My advice would be to embrace the medium’s imaginative potential. Trust your storytelling instincts, be open to feedback, and don’t be afraid to take risks in crafting unique and engaging narratives.

